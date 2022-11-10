It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this regular report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.

Aunt Mary’s Cafe

Nosh editor Eve Batey broke the news and had the deeper story, including widespread mourning, around this new Oakland classic’s closing after 14 years. Temescal brunch cafe Aunt Mary’s was opened by married couple Jack Stewart (who had an aunt named Mary) and Ngan-Ha “Nu” Ho in 2008. After the pandemic began, Stewart first semi- and then fully retired to avoid falling ill, while Ho led the staff successfully through the crisis.

Ho chose to bow out now to join her husband in a well-earned rest, but said a cookbook of their most popular dishes might be in our future. Aunt Mary’s takes many warm local memories with it across the restaurant rainbow — its pain perdu, or “lost bread,” a deeper, richer version of French toast where the bread is truly “lost” in custardy, buttery goodness, will be missed in particular. Aunt Mary’s Cafe spent its first six years at 4307 Telegraph Ave., and its final eight at 4640 Telegraph Ave. in Oakland.

Paisan

Stay with us here: Longbranch, at San Pablo and Dwight, is a warm, spacious American restaurant and bar, with burgers, steaks, pasta, and appealing events such as whisky Wednesdays with flights and special cocktails. It has not closed.

Paisan was an adjacent Cal-Italian osteria from the same owners that used to offer small plates and wood-fired pizzas. The two restaurants and their spaces are now merged, and though the new menu-meld under the Longbranch name offers a few of the old Paisan plates, pizzas are no longer available. The consolidated restaurant remains open nightly, and, it should be noted, has a gorgeous, enclosed back patio at 2514 San Pablo Ave. in Berkeley.

Nov. 4

A spread of Fifth Quarter sandwiches. Credit: Fifth Quarter/Facebook

The Fifth Quarter Charcuterie

For weeks, customers have expressed concern that this 12-year-old butcher and charcuterie shop has mostly been dark after five busy years in its current Montclair Village space. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Google and Yelp are now marking it shut, Google temporarily and Yelp permanently. We have tried to reach the owner via phone, email and social media to no avail. We would welcome the chance to print a correction, but believe the shop has closed. The Fifth Quarter Charcuterie was at 6464 Moraga Ave. in Oakland.

Coconut chili pad thai from Giin Thai. Credit: Giin Thai

Giin Thai Canteen

A favorite in the Lorin District, and indeed an overall Berkeley go-to for fast, affordable Thai cuisine and friendly service since 2014, family-owned Giin Thai Canteen has unfortunately had to shutter. Nosh assumes the reason is landlord-related — a farewell message posted on the restaurant’s website promises to update customers if they find a way to reopen somewhere new. For now, “it’s been our pleasure serving you,” the letter says. “Thank you for your patronage, and we wish you all the best.” Giin Thai Canteen was at 3278 Adeline St. in Berkeley.

Ras Dashen Ethiopian Restaurant, Cafe & Market

Ras Dashen started life as an Ethiopian grocery with a small interior cafe, then morphed earlier this year into a full-service, sit-down Ethiopian restaurant. Unfortunately, after only a handful of months, the business is now fully closed and emptied out, a Nosh tipster kindly emailed us to note. Details are scarce as to what might come next to the roomy, Bushrod neighborhood space. Ras Dashen was at 5831 Telegraph Ave. in Oakland.

A drag brunch at Split Oakland. Courtesy: Split

Split

The Oakland outpost of this stylish, New American, fast-casual mini-chain is marked temporarily closed on Yelp, with a possible reopening date of Feb. 2023. The move from the company — which is also behind salad chain Mixt — seems particularly abrupt given the popular spot’s opening only this year, and it seems even stranger that the location is no longer listed on the company website.

We’ll continue to gather intel and let folks know if or when “temporary” turns to “permanent.” If the latter, this wouldn’t be the first surprising closure at the location: once ubiquitous Bay Area South Indian brand Dosa spared no expense when it renovated the space in 2017, but shuttered all its restaurants a few years later. Split is at 2301 Broadway in Oakland.

The facade of The Well. Credit: The Well

The Well

This North Oakland organic kitchen and cafe, known for its commitment to sustainable, health-focused and affordable cooking, was first opened by Marielle Amrhein in 2017, then taken over the following year by Anwen Baumeister. Baumeister kept the doors open and the Well community nourished throughout the pandemic, even joining the to-go and delivery options at the Oakland Food Hall in 2020.

However, last week, Baumeister sent patrons the following message: “Unfortunately, the costs of doing business have become unsustainable. I have made the difficult decision to close The Well for the time being.” According to Baumeister, they will use the “time to reassess the business and either develop a more sustainable business model or pass the business off to someone who wants to bring their own vision to the space … I hope that our doors will reopen in the near future, whether a different iteration of The Well or another community-centered business.” The Well was at 5443 Telegraph Ave. in Oakland.

Featured image: Pain perdue and other orders wait to go out from the kitchen at Aunt Mary’s Cafe on October 29, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan