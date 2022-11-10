Caltrans examines the I-80 freeway overpass at Gilman Street after a hit-and-run collision Wednesday morning, July 20, 2022. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/Catchlight

Caltrans will close Gilman Street in Berkeley and at least one lane on Interstate 80 East Friday night to make repairs related to a hit-and-run collision that caused an estimated $2.1 million in damage to a freeway overpass in July.

The closure is slated to run from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday, according to Caltrans. The westbound Gilman onramps and offramps will stay open via detour routes.

Caltrans spokesperson Janis Mara said this would be the last prolonged closure related to the July collision, as the bulk of repairs is expected to be completed.

The California Highway Patrol did not respond to Berkeleyside’s inquiries about whether charges had been filed.

The driver was identified as a South San Francisco man, who was working for Mike O’Brien Specialized Hauling in San Francisco, according to Bay City News.

The driver, in his early 60s, was heading west on Gilman Street on July 20 at about 10:40 a.m., when a piece of construction equipment he was hauling on his big rig truck struck the overpass. According to the CHP, the driver then backed up, got onto the freeway and fled.

Caltrans recommends the following detours: