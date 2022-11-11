A map of the Berkeley Half Marathon race route and street closures. Click to expand. Credit: Berkeley Half Marathon

Downtown Berkeley streets and some highway exits into the city will be closed over the weekend as thousands of runners take to the streets for Berkeley’s Half Marathon on Sunday.

Although the race begins at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, some street closures will be in place starting Saturday. Bus routes will also be impacted by the marathon, with no service to the UC Berkeley, Berkeley Amtrak and the Berkeley Marina.

Beginning Saturday at 1 p.m., Center and Allston streets will be closed between MLK Jr. Way and Milvia Street, and MLK Jr. Way and Harold Way. Kittredge Street will also be closed between Milvia Street and Harold Way, and Milvia Street will be closed between Addison Street and Bancroft Way.

Several streets on the race route in downtown and central Berkeley will be closed at 6:30 a.m. Sunday before the half marathon starts.

Exits from Interstate 80 to University Avenue will also be closed Sunday from 6 a.m. to noon, as well as the Interstate 80 exit to Frontage Road, and Frontage Road between University and Ashby avenues.

A complete list of street closures, partial closures and reopening times is available on the city website. Real-time updates for bus detours are available on the AC Transit website.