Freight & Salvage’s upcoming holiday shows include some Freight traditions, as well as holiday interpretations from around the globe — and the year ends with two nights of celebrating to Latin Jazz. For returning artists like Tuck & Patti, Laurie Lewis, Barbara Higbie, the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus and the Christmas Jug Band, the holidays are a time to gather with their extended communities for annual shows.

Tickets are now available for:

Nov 25: For the Freight, Thanksgiving is synonymous with the gentle jazz melodies of Tuck Andress & Patti Cathcart Andress (aka Tuck & Patti — click to listen).

Nov 26: The exciting bluegrass of Laurie Lewis’ Annual Concert of Gratitude featuring surprise special guests.

Dec 4: Hawaiian soul phenom Kalani Pe’a kicks off December with his Hawaiian Christmas extravaganza, featuring the winner of the Nā Hōkū Hanohano award Patrick Landeza and local hula instructor Kumu Hula Mahealani Uchiyama and dancers from Hālau Ka Ua Tuahine.

Kalani Peʻa is a three-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter from Hawaii. Credit: Kalani Peʻa

Dec 11: The boundless joy — decked out with choreography and surprise costumes — of the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus fills the halls at the Freight with their holiday exuberance.

Dec 12: The Freight’s longtime partner San Francisco Chamber Orchestra presents a festive take on their annual Viola Mania concert as part of the Classical at the Freight monthly series.

Dec 15: Singer-songwriter Karla Bonoff brings intimate storytelling to her “Home for the Holidays” concert. She is joined by Livingston Taylor.

Dec 17: In a unique cross-cultural experience, klezmer ensemble The Klezmatics pays homage to folk legend Woody Guthrie with their rendition of Guthrie’s recently discovered Hanukkah songs.

Dec 18: Original Windham Hill Records multi-instrumentalist Barbara Higbie’s annual Winter Solstice concert doubles as a CD release party this year, and features local favorites Jami Sieber, Vicki Randle, Michaelle Goerlitz and Dewayne Pate.

Barbara Higbie, who plays jazz piano and folk fiddle, among other things, performs a Winter Solstice concert Dec. 18. Credit: Irene Young

Dec 20: For the musical explorer, try the zesty stylings of the Christmas Jug Band’s Holiday Ramble — a Bay Area musical tradition spanning over 40 years.

Dec 21: Irish Christmas in America combines traditional Celtic song, dance and storytelling for their wildly popular, family-friendly event.

Dec. 30 and 31: The Freight is sending off 2022 with two nights of dazzling Latin Jazz from legendary conguero Poncho Sanchez, culminating in a New Year’s Eve dance party. Sanchez embraces the legacy of past legends, such as Mongo Santamaria and Tito Puente, while at the same time exploring his take on the Latin Jazz canon and blazing trails with his original compositions. Freight Artistic Director Peter Williams has worked with Sanchez for over 20 years.

“When I think about New Year’s Eve, I always want to make it a big party, with dancing and great music,” Williams says. “Put those together, and Poncho Sanchez is the perfect choice. One of the highlights of my career was a New Year’s Eve show with Poncho back in 2003!”

Conguero Poncho Sanchez leads the New Year’s Eve party at the Freight & Salvage. Credit: Estavan Oriol

As the Freight celebrates the end of 2022, Williams reflects on the difficulties.

“It’s the whole community that helps us keep our doors open,” he said. “From the artists, the audiences, our donors, staff, volunteers and the board of trustees — our staff and volunteers — everyone has supported us and trusted us to keep them safe. We’re so grateful for that support that has helped us survive and keep music on the stage.”

There is still time in 2022 to become a Friend of the Freight through the donor program, or support them and the artists by coming out to a performance with the family. There is something for everyone!