Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.

  • 2 teams compete for housing development at North Berkeley BART station (Daily Cal)
  • FTX chief Sam Bankman-Fried resigns as firm files for bankruptcy (Washington Post)
  • Berkeley Looks To Sidewalk Surfers For Input On New Skate Area (Patch)
  • Man charged with attacking Berkeley restaurateur after denied free food (KTVU)
  • FTX bankruptcy hits Bay Area venture capital firms — and the Warriors, Steph Curry and UC Berkeley (SF Chronicle)
  • A 2022 bucket list for food in Oakland, Berkeley and Richmond (East Bay Times)
  • David DePape, accused attacker of Nancy Pelosi’s husband, makes first appearance in federal court (East Bay Times)
  • ‘Too deep of a tradition’: BHS Unity Week sparks concern, excitement (The Jacket)

Berkeleyside staff

editors@berkeleyside.org

Berkeleyside is Berkeley, California’s independently-owned local news site. Learn more about the Berkeleyside team. Questions?...