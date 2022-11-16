Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.
- 2 teams compete for housing development at North Berkeley BART station (Daily Cal)
- FTX chief Sam Bankman-Fried resigns as firm files for bankruptcy (Washington Post)
- Berkeley Looks To Sidewalk Surfers For Input On New Skate Area (Patch)
- Man charged with attacking Berkeley restaurateur after denied free food (KTVU)
- FTX bankruptcy hits Bay Area venture capital firms — and the Warriors, Steph Curry and UC Berkeley (SF Chronicle)
- A 2022 bucket list for food in Oakland, Berkeley and Richmond (East Bay Times)
- David DePape, accused attacker of Nancy Pelosi’s husband, makes first appearance in federal court (East Bay Times)
- ‘Too deep of a tradition’: BHS Unity Week sparks concern, excitement (The Jacket)