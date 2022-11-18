The voting center at Ed Roberts Campus in South Berkeley on Tuesday. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

The Alameda County registrar’s office completed tallying votes Friday night. Now it will begin the process of auditing the ballots.

On Nov. 8, Berkeley voters cast ballots for four City Council members, three school board directors, five rent board commissioners and a city auditor. They also decided on three local ballot proposals: Measure L, the largest-ever bond measure in city history; Measure M, a vacancy tax; and Measure N, an affordable housing measure. They also casted ballots in countywide races for District Attorney and AC Transit Board.

Our interactive map includes ballots issued and return rates by Berkeley City Council district.

The charts below were last updated Nov. 18 at 7:20 p.m.

Measure L Measure M Measure N

Berkeley City Council District 1

When no city council candidates receive 50% of first-choice votes, an instant-runoff process called ranked-choice voting comes into play and votes are reallocated until the top candidate crosses the 50% threshold. See the full ranked-choice voting report for District 1. Raw numbers for candidates appear below.

Berkeley City Council District 8

When no city council candidates receive 50% of first-choice votes, an instant-runoff process called ranked-choice voting comes into play and votes are reallocated until the top candidate crosses the 50% threshold. See the full ranked-choice voting report for District 8. Raw numbers for candidates appear below.

Berkeley School Board (3 seats)

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board (5 seats)

Alameda County District Attorney

AC Transit Board

Alameda County

Contra Costa County

Berkeley City Council District 4

Berkeley City Council District 7

City Auditor

Voter turnout