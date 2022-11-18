It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this regular report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.

CommonWealth Cafe and Public House

Nosh is heartsore to report on the closure of this wonderful pub, purveyor of English pints and food, and a haven for English football fans for 12 years. CommonWealth was first opened by husband and wife Ross (a native Scot) and Ahna Adair, who spearheaded its welcoming mix of Oakland neighborhood bar and cozy British public house. Under the Adairs, the little pub survived a fire soon after opening, and emerged thriving. In 2015, the couple even attempted a second CommonWealth, an Emeryville “micropub” on Adeline Street, but it closed after less than a year. Per SF Gate’s closing story, the Adairs moved away in 2016, and sold the original Oakland pub to regular patron/guardian Josh Rosenberg and a second partner.

Rosenberg became sole publican in 2020, and wisely kept the pub unchanged, though the world, as we know all too well, changed instead. CommonWealth will close after lunch service on Nov. 19., but some solace can be found in its continued availability as a viewing room for 2022 World Cup soccer matches through Dec. 2. Watch the website for details, but if there’s a match on and the door is open, come in for a pint. It’s an unconventional way to exit, and the community is grateful for it. Cheers. CommonWealth Cafe and Public House was at 2882 Telegraph Ave. in Oakland.

Noodle Theory

When Nosh editor Eve Batey noticed this Rockridge noodle haunt for sale, her writer (me) dismissed the idea that it might close. It was too popular! That was in September. This week, we all must face the little noodle shop’s closure after 15 years of slurping crowds, happy families, clusters of friends. Noodle Theory Rockridge was the first of a series of noodle restaurants from chef Louis Kao that seemed poised to take over the East Bay — the larger Noodle Theory Provisions in Emeryville, that closed in 2019, but not before resurrecting that beautiful brick dining room that is now Cafe Colucci. And Noodle Theory in Moraga, still owned by Kao but now operating as Lou’s Chicken Shop.

Noodle Theory Rockridge seemed built to last anything, even the pandemic, but as Kao wrote in his candid good-bye letter, “Over the past three years, we’ve struggled to maintain enough staff to return to our pre-pandemic operating hours, squeezing our already tight margins. Concurrently, the rapid increase in expenses left us to choose making a profit or keeping our prices where we felt comfortable. We couldn’t bring ourselves to sell a simple bowl of noodles for $30.” Thanks for the real-life perspective. We wish chef Kao luck with his continued efforts in the industry at his other businesses. Noodle Theory was at 6099 Claremont Ave. in Oakland.

Tannery on Telegraph

Though it might not look it online, the Oakland branch of the Napa-based brewpub Tannery Bend Beerworks, has closed. We can hear folks from here, crying out “Noooooo!” from the corner of Telegraph and Alcatraz, where a sign posted on the year-old bar Tannery on Telegraph’s front door announces the news.

“Sorry, we are closed indefinitely,” says the handwritten note. “We appreciate your support over the past year.” Attempts to reach the owners about the abrupt shuttering and the status of its Napa locations have so far gone unanswered, but we know one thing — Tannery on Telegraph, its beer, food, colorful interior and patio, were all welcome in that neighborhood and will be missed. Tannery on Telegraph was at 6369 Telegraph Ave. in Oakland.

Nov. 10

Aunt Mary’s Cafe

Nosh editor Eve Batey broke the news and had the deeper story, including widespread mourning, around this new Oakland classic’s closing after 14 years. Temescal brunch cafe Aunt Mary’s was opened by married couple Jack Stewart (who had an aunt named Mary) and Ngan-Ha “Nu” Ho in 2008. After the pandemic began, Stewart first semi- and then fully retired to avoid falling ill, while Ho led the staff successfully through the crisis.

Ho chose to bow out now to join her husband in a well-earned rest, but said a cookbook of their most popular dishes might be in our future. Aunt Mary’s takes many warm local memories with it across the restaurant rainbow — its pain perdu, or “lost bread,” a deeper, richer version of French toast where the bread is truly “lost” in custardy, buttery goodness, will be missed in particular. Aunt Mary’s Cafe spent its first six years at 4307 Telegraph Ave., and its final eight at 4640 Telegraph Ave. in Oakland.

Paisan

Stay with us here: Longbranch, at San Pablo and Dwight, is a warm, spacious American restaurant and bar, with burgers, steaks, pasta, and appealing events such as whisky Wednesdays with flights and special cocktails. It has not closed.

Paisan was an adjacent Cal-Italian osteria from the same owners that used to offer small plates and wood-fired pizzas. The two restaurants and their spaces are now merged, and though the new menu-meld under the Longbranch name offers a few of the old Paisan plates, pizzas are no longer available. The consolidated restaurant remains open nightly, and, it should be noted, has a gorgeous, enclosed back patio at 2514 San Pablo Ave. in Berkeley.

Nov. 4

A spread of Fifth Quarter sandwiches. Credit: Fifth Quarter/Facebook

The Fifth Quarter Charcuterie

For weeks, customers have expressed concern that this 12-year-old butcher and charcuterie shop has mostly been dark after five busy years in its current Montclair Village space. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Google and Yelp are now marking it shut, Google temporarily and Yelp permanently. We have tried to reach the owner via phone, email and social media to no avail. We would welcome the chance to print a correction, but believe the shop has closed. The Fifth Quarter Charcuterie was at 6464 Moraga Ave. in Oakland.

Coconut chili pad thai from Giin Thai. Credit: Giin Thai

Giin Thai Canteen

A favorite in the Lorin District, and indeed an overall Berkeley go-to for fast, affordable Thai cuisine and friendly service since 2014, family-owned Giin Thai Canteen has unfortunately had to shutter. Nosh assumes the reason is landlord-related — a farewell message posted on the restaurant’s website promises to update customers if they find a way to reopen somewhere new. For now, “it’s been our pleasure serving you,” the letter says. “Thank you for your patronage, and we wish you all the best.” Giin Thai Canteen was at 3278 Adeline St. in Berkeley.

Ras Dashen Ethiopian Restaurant, Cafe & Market

Ras Dashen started life as an Ethiopian grocery with a small interior cafe, then morphed earlier this year into a full-service, sit-down Ethiopian restaurant. Unfortunately, after only a handful of months, the business is now fully closed and emptied out, a Nosh tipster kindly emailed us to note. Details are scarce as to what might come next to the roomy, Bushrod neighborhood space. Ras Dashen was at 5831 Telegraph Ave. in Oakland.

A drag brunch at Split Oakland. Courtesy: Split

Split

The Oakland outpost of this stylish, New American, fast-casual mini-chain is marked temporarily closed on Yelp, with a possible reopening date of Feb. 2023. The move from the company — which is also behind salad chain Mixt — seems particularly abrupt given the popular spot’s opening only this year, and it seems even stranger that the location is no longer listed on the company website.

We’ll continue to gather intel and let folks know if or when “temporary” turns to “permanent.” If the latter, this wouldn’t be the first surprising closure at the location: once ubiquitous Bay Area South Indian brand Dosa spared no expense when it renovated the space in 2017, but shuttered all its restaurants a few years later. Split is at 2301 Broadway in Oakland.

The facade of The Well. Credit: The Well

The Well

This North Oakland organic kitchen and cafe, known for its commitment to sustainable, health-focused and affordable cooking, was first opened by Marielle Amrhein in 2017, then taken over the following year by Anwen Baumeister. Baumeister kept the doors open and the Well community nourished throughout the pandemic, even joining the to-go and delivery options at the Oakland Food Hall in 2020.

However, last week, Baumeister sent patrons the following message: “Unfortunately, the costs of doing business have become unsustainable. I have made the difficult decision to close The Well for the time being.” According to Baumeister, they will use the “time to reassess the business and either develop a more sustainable business model or pass the business off to someone who wants to bring their own vision to the space … I hope that our doors will reopen in the near future, whether a different iteration of The Well or another community-centered business.” The Well was at 5443 Telegraph Ave. in Oakland.

Featured image: The facade of Tannery on Telegraph. Credit: Tannery on Telegraph/Facebook