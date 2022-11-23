Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.
- UC Berkeley, Stanford join law schools abandoning US News rankings (SF Gate)
- Cal’s Dwight Garner, integral to The Play that won 1982 Big Game, dies at 58 (SF Chronicle)
- Upside Foods makes giant leap for cell-cultured meat commercialization (SF Chronicle)
- Cal unveils new statue memorializing The Play before 125th Big Game (YouTube)
- Complaint accuses UC Berkeley law school of fostering antisemitism by allowing student groups to reject pro-Zionist speakers (SF Chronicle)
- Jury finds Hosea Askew guilty of Berkeley road rage murder (Berkeley Scanner)
- Police: Man with BB gun shoots UC Berkeley student security officers (Berkeley Scanner)