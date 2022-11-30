Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.
- Complaint accuses UC Berkeley law school of fostering antisemitism by allowing student groups to reject pro-Zionist speakers (SF Chronicle)
- Berkeley-based lawyer Ismail Ramsey tapped as Northern California’s top prosecutor (SF Chronicle)
- Berkeley Law opts out of US News rankings, citing methodology (Daily Cal)
- Berkeley nursing home employee accused of defrauding 2 seniors (MSN)
- Berkeley police: Auto burglar shot at off-duty officer (Berkeley Scanner)
- ‘Stoked’: Berkeley skate community reacts to proposed new skate spot (Daily Cal)
- COVID-19 cases rise in Bay Area, but experts are optimistic (SF Chronicle)
- UC Berkeley can’t use race in admissions. Is it a model for the country? (Washington Post)
- Discomfort or harassment: Trans students burdened by BHS bathrooms (Berkeley High Jacket)
- EBMUD issues 60 water-use penalties (SF Chronicle)
- Homes in S.F. metro area remain priciest in nation (SF Chronicle)
- Doctoral student’s goal: Access to psychedelics for Indigenous peoples (Berkeley News)
- Doomsday scenario for sinking Bay Area transit: No weekend BART, bus lines cancelled or a taxpayer bailout. (East Bay Times)
- Hannah Weisman named executive director of Magnes Collection (Daily Cal)
- Berkeley leads a ‘new era of innovation’ in quantum science, technology research (Berkeley News)
- A reminiscence of Mrs. Bentley, who fled the Nazis and fitted bras in Berkeley (The Jewish Writing Project)
- UC Berkeley Researchers Propose A Method To Edit images From Human Instruction (Mark Tech Post)
- Campus joint program aids scholars after Taliban seizure of Afghanistan (Daily Cal)
- David Strathairn gives Holocaust testimony onstage in Berkeley (East Bay Times)