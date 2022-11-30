Fall wall. Credit: Ned Fielden

  • Complaint accuses UC Berkeley law school of fostering antisemitism by allowing student groups to reject pro-Zionist speakers (SF Chronicle)
  • Berkeley-based lawyer Ismail Ramsey tapped as Northern California’s top prosecutor (SF Chronicle)
  • Berkeley Law opts out of US News rankings, citing methodology (Daily Cal)
  • Berkeley nursing home employee accused of defrauding 2 seniors (MSN)
  • Berkeley police: Auto burglar shot at off-duty officer (Berkeley Scanner)
  • ‘Stoked’: Berkeley skate community reacts to proposed new skate spot (Daily Cal)
  • COVID-19 cases rise in Bay Area, but experts are optimistic (SF Chronicle)
  • UC Berkeley can’t use race in admissions. Is it a model for the country? (Washington Post)
  • Discomfort or harassment: Trans students burdened by BHS bathrooms (Berkeley High Jacket)
  • EBMUD issues 60 water-use penalties (SF Chronicle)
  • Homes in S.F. metro area remain priciest in nation (SF Chronicle)
  • Doctoral student’s goal: Access to psychedelics for Indigenous peoples (Berkeley News)
  • Doomsday scenario for sinking Bay Area transit: No weekend BART, bus lines cancelled or a taxpayer bailout. (East Bay Times)
  • Hannah Weisman named executive director of Magnes Collection (Daily Cal)
  • Berkeley leads a ‘new era of innovation’ in quantum science, technology research (Berkeley News)
  • A reminiscence of Mrs. Bentley, who fled the Nazis and fitted bras in Berkeley (The Jewish Writing Project)
  • UC Berkeley Researchers Propose A Method To Edit images From Human Instruction (Mark Tech Post)
  • Campus joint program aids scholars after Taliban seizure of Afghanistan (Daily Cal)
  • David Strathairn gives Holocaust testimony onstage in Berkeley (East Bay Times)

