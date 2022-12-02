Mitchell Tobias. Courtesy: Family of Mitchell Tobias

Mitchell Goltz Tobias, Nov. 5, 1948 – Sept. 23, 2022

Mitchell Goltz Tobias grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He took up drumming as a pre-teen and was proud to be chosen for the All City Orchestra when he was in high school. Drumming remained a lifelong passion. Mitchell played on various kinds of kits, and designed his last one specifically to accommodate his style of play.

After graduating from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Mitchell relocated to the Bay Area following in the footsteps of his beloved uncle Dan Goltz. He became a research assistant in the nutrition program at Cal Berkeley under the leadership of Dr. Sheldon Margen. Mitchell had long desired to study architecture and decided to leave his position at Cal to pursue a degree at Cal Berkeley’s College of Environmental Design. He graduated with a master’s in Architecture in 1985. He was fortunate to work over the years with luminaries in the field including the principals of Esherick, Homsey, Dodge and Davis (EHDD). One of the highlights of Mitchell’s career was participating in the team from EHDD that redesigned Doe Library on the Cal Berkeley campus.

Mitchell had an enormous appetite for life. Nothing intimidated him and he went after experiences of all kinds with gusto. He loved to laugh and his wit and playfulness endeared him to many. He frequented musical events — from Pink Floyd and the Rolling Stones at the Oakland Coliseum to Bruce Springsteen at Berkeley High’s Little Theater — and if he could, sat in the front row, center. In addition to his musical ability, and as his choice of profession suggests, Mitchell was a very talented artist. He worked in various media, most deeply in collage. He was also an excellent amateur photographer. His art combined his innate design sense with his equally innate sense of play and humor. Notably, he designed t-shirts for several family reunions, face masks for a family wedding held during Covid, graphic scrolls for special birthdays, and cards for all occasions.

Mitchell died on Sept. 23, 2022 after a long illness. He is survived by his brother Gary Goltz and family (wife Sharon and children Callae, Nathan and Gabriel), his wife of nearly 40 years Margie Allen, Margie’s extended family, and numerous friends and colleagues.

There will be a memorial service for Mitchell on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Northbrae Community Church, 941 The Alameda, Berkeley.

Donations in Mitchell’s name may be made to Berkeley Humane Society and/or Muttville Senior Dog Rescue.