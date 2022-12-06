Jeffrey Warburgh, a North Berkeley neighbor, fairs the rain and cold to pick up bread at Cheeseboard on Dec. 1. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

Don’t take off your rain boots quite yet: Nearly two more inches of rain could be headed toward Berkeley this week.

The city is expected to see between a quarter to a third of an inch of rain Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service. A second, slightly stronger storm, is expected to arrive Friday night and last through Saturday afternoon, and will likely drench Berkeley in 1 to 1.5 inches of water.

Both are expected to be “pretty light, quick systems,” and conditions are expected to dry out on Monday, said Jeff Lorber, a NWS meteorologist.

Temperatures are expected to remain chilly, with daytime temperatures hovering in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. If you’re planning to go outside during the weekend, bring a warm jacket, as meteorologists are expecting strong gusts of wind in the 25 mph to 30 mph range.

The NWS is not expecting widespread floods, but some ponding of water on roadways and in areas with poor drainage is to be anticipated. Those residing in areas that regularly flood during storms, such as parts of West Berkeley, should prepare accordingly.

Wet floors on the 18 bus during last week’s rain. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

Residents and businesses can call 311 (or 510-981-2489 after hours) to report storm-related issues “such as a clogged drain, culvert, inlet, or creek; a fallen tree or major limb; a malfunctioning traffic signal; or flooding that enters a travel lane.”

In the event of a power outage, PG&E officials recommend customers to prepare flashlights (not candles) and turn off electric appliances to prevent fire hazards when power is restored.

Recent rains ease but won’t end California’s ongoing drought

The recent rainstorms in the Bay Area are typical for December, and it’s still too early in the season to make predictions about the end of California’s ongoing drought, which has lasted for three consecutive years.

The East Bay, along with much of the West Coast, is in a state of “severe” drought, the third-highest level tracked by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Around this time in 2021, by contrast, the East Bay was in “extreme drought,” the monitor’s second-highest level, and parts of the South Bay were in “exceptional drought,” the highest level.

Credit: U.S. Drought Monitor

“We’re still early in the season, but so far, the signals are looking good,” Lorber said.

Precipitation data from the Oakland International Airport show that as of Monday the site has collected 3 inches of water during the current water year, which began in October 2022. That constitutes 88% of “normal” rainfall — the average amount of rain over a 30-year-period.

This week’s storm is expected to bring enough rain to push the Bay Area above 100% of the normal amount, Lorber said.