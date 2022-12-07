A 1950s Chevy Bel Air spotted in Berkeley. Credit: Ned Fielden

  • New UC Berkeley police chief became the first Black woman to lead the U.S. Capitol Police two days after the insurrection (Daily Cal)
  • Berkeley Police Accountability Board hit with unfair labor practice claims by state (Berkeley Scanner)
  • Berkeley man’s water bill suddenly spiked to $1,300. He just wants to know why (SF Chronicle)
  • Berkeley community assembles in solidarity with ‘A4 Revolution’ (Daily Cal)
  • DOJ files to resolve allegations that UC Berkeley online materials violated ADA (Daily Cal)
  • Columnist: Poetry walk on Addison is worth a ‘visit to Berkeley’ (SF Chronicle)
  • Bed Bug Concerns Cause Tension at Urban Ore (Zack Haber)
  • Pianist ‘hero’ Cho set to play in Berkeley (SF Chronicle)
  • It’s been a year of drama for Berkeley’s falcons. What’s ahead in 2023? (Berkeley News)
  • Gangstagrass is Berkeley bound (East Bay Express)
  • Star of Netflix dating show on studying to be a venture capitalist at UC Berkeley (Biz Journal)

