Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.
- New UC Berkeley police chief became the first Black woman to lead the U.S. Capitol Police two days after the insurrection (Daily Cal)
- Berkeley Police Accountability Board hit with unfair labor practice claims by state (Berkeley Scanner)
- Berkeley man’s water bill suddenly spiked to $1,300. He just wants to know why (SF Chronicle)
- Berkeley community assembles in solidarity with ‘A4 Revolution’ (Daily Cal)
- DOJ files to resolve allegations that UC Berkeley online materials violated ADA (Daily Cal)
- Columnist: Poetry walk on Addison is worth a ‘visit to Berkeley’ (SF Chronicle)
- Bed Bug Concerns Cause Tension at Urban Ore (Zack Haber)
- Pianist ‘hero’ Cho set to play in Berkeley (SF Chronicle)
- It’s been a year of drama for Berkeley’s falcons. What’s ahead in 2023? (Berkeley News)
- Gangstagrass is Berkeley bound (East Bay Express)
- Star of Netflix dating show on studying to be a venture capitalist at UC Berkeley (Biz Journal)