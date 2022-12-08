A holiday light extravaganza in the 900 block of Arlington Avenue in North Berkeley, photographed on Dec. 6, 2022. Visitors can walk a path through the display to enjoy the show. Credit: Tracey Taylor

On these dark wintry days when the sun is setting before 5 o’clock, it can be heartening to stumble across a home lit up to the nines with holiday lights. Even a single festive lantern hung over a doorway, or a few glowing snowflakes strung in a tree, can provide some needed cheer.

We want to pull together photos of the Berkeley holiday lights illuminating your neighborhood, or areas you walk, cycle or drive through. They needn’t be extravagant, like the dazzling display that is put on every year for the community to enjoy in the 900 block of Arlington Avenue in North Berkeley. That one includes a little path for visitors to walk through the setup. It could be some simple fairy lights illuminating a garden fence, or a luminous reindeer standing in a front yard. It might be a show put on by a neighbor, or your very own display.

Send us up to three photos using this form, and let us know why you chose that particular display and its location. If we get enough submissions, we’ll publish a selection for everyone to enjoy. Deadline: Monday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m.