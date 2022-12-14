The Nobuntu a capella group singing last month at Freight & Salvage. Credit: Dana L. Brown

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.

  • Alta Bates Summit nurses to strike starting on Christmas Eve (CBS News)
  • EBMUD water supply is in relatively good shape but district isn’t ‘counting any chickens yet’ (CalMatters)
  • Federal marshals seize KPFA assets to pay defamation judgment against its New York sister station (KPFA)
  • BART to dump excursion fare fee for riders (KTVU)
  • Bay Area home values are falling. Here’s why most homeowners still shouldn’t expect a break on their property tax bill (East Bay Times)
  • Chief: Berkeley police have a ‘severe staffing crisis’ (Berkeley Scanner)
  • Driver who ran over homeless woman in Berkeley held on murder charge (Berkeley Scanner)
  • Berkeley teacher wins $1K as part of inaugural ‘Kindness Award,’ aimed at celebrating acts of kindness (KTVU)
  • ‘An up and down process’: Teachers grapple to support students through grief (Berkeley High Jacket)
  • A day in the life of the Berkeley High principal (Berkeley High Jacket)
  • ‘Love and pain’: Multicultural students grapple with the holidays (Berkeley High Jacket)
  • This artist re-creates California wildflowers in a stunning Instagram art showcase (LA Times)
  • Buttcracks in Main Stacks: UC Berkeley Naked Run 2022 (Daily Cal)
  • Urban ecology: ‘Newly emerging’ field comes to UC Berkeley (Daily Cal)

Berkeleyside staff

editors@berkeleyside.org

Berkeleyside is Berkeley, California’s independently-owned local news site. Learn more about the Berkeleyside team. Questions?...