Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.
- Alta Bates Summit nurses to strike starting on Christmas Eve (CBS News)
- EBMUD water supply is in relatively good shape but district isn’t ‘counting any chickens yet’ (CalMatters)
- Federal marshals seize KPFA assets to pay defamation judgment against its New York sister station (KPFA)
- BART to dump excursion fare fee for riders (KTVU)
- Bay Area home values are falling. Here’s why most homeowners still shouldn’t expect a break on their property tax bill (East Bay Times)
- Chief: Berkeley police have a ‘severe staffing crisis’ (Berkeley Scanner)
- Driver who ran over homeless woman in Berkeley held on murder charge (Berkeley Scanner)
- Berkeley teacher wins $1K as part of inaugural ‘Kindness Award,’ aimed at celebrating acts of kindness (KTVU)
- ‘An up and down process’: Teachers grapple to support students through grief (Berkeley High Jacket)
- A day in the life of the Berkeley High principal (Berkeley High Jacket)
- ‘Love and pain’: Multicultural students grapple with the holidays (Berkeley High Jacket)
- This artist re-creates California wildflowers in a stunning Instagram art showcase (LA Times)
- Buttcracks in Main Stacks: UC Berkeley Naked Run 2022 (Daily Cal)
- Urban ecology: ‘Newly emerging’ field comes to UC Berkeley (Daily Cal)