It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.

Novel Brewing

It was a farewell for the books at this beer-and-lit lovers’ gathering spot on the Oakland-Emeryville border after final service last weekend. Per the website, “Novel Brewing began its story on June 4, 2016, and wrote its final chapter on Dec. 11, 2022.”

For married owners Teresa Tamburello and Brian Koloszyc, Novel Brewing Co. was a love story that began when the couple decided to embark on some home brewing together after their second date; that journey eventually led to both marriage and co-ownership of a bar. Novel’s clever focus on books, games, puzzles, language, words and all things print attracted its neighborhood clientele almost as much as the fresh brews with names such as Byline Pale Ale and Agnostic Amber, delivery of which kept many locals stocked throughout the pandemic.

Though this parting is more sorrow than sweet, we hope the tale ends with, “…and they lived happily ever after” for all involved; the welcoming bar and outdoor patio has already transferred to newcomers Tenma Beer Project, with an opening to come. Novel Brewing Co. was at 6510 San Pablo Ave. in Oakland.

Dec. 8

Basque Boulangerie Cafe Danville

Thanks to Beyond The Creek for the news that quaint bakery and cafe Basque Boulangerie has closed its East Bay location inside the historic Danville Hotel property. The Sonoma-based, family-owned bakery business is known for notable French and sourdough breads, country-style cafe fare and European-inflected confections such as Beehive Cake.

The Danville branch was open for seven years; the Sonoma location, launched in 1994, remains open and busy. Basque Boulangerie Cafe Danville was at 411 Hartz Ave. in Danville.

Honor’s parking lot patio is such a hit that the restaurant is temporarily closed to add to its al fresco footprint. Credit: Honor Kitchen/Facebook

Fear not, Emeryville and local fans — Honor’s closure starting Dec. 3 is only temporary, though it will be a minute. The trusty neighborhood bar and restaurant (with the COVID-friendly, tented outdoor parking lot patio, so popular for the last few years) has announced a large-scale kitchen and property remodel that will expand its outdoor offerings significantly.

Folks can look forward to an enclosed garden seating area, outdoor bar, fire pits and greater menu flexibility once the renovation is complete, which is predicted to take between four and six months.

Hang in there, friends (and maybe take your dollars to nearby Rudy’s Can’t Fail or Doyle Street Cafe for casual American dining, or Wolfhound and Prizefighter for those drinks). Honor Kitchen & Cocktails is at 1411 Powell St. in Emeryville.

Jasmine Blossom Thai

Emeryville locals and professionals have known this for a while, but Jasmine Blossom Thai has a note on the door announcing closure until further notice. Yelp says it should reopen Jan. 3. We’ll keep you posted. Jasmine Blossom Thai is at 6520 Hollis Ave. in Emeryville.