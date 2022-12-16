Two unions representing 36,000 academic workers reached a tentative labor agreement with the University of California on Friday, signaling a potential end to the largest academic strike in U.S. history.

The agreement, which still needs to be ratified by the two unions, would increase salaries and improve child care and health care benefits.

UC Berkeley student researchers’ salaries would rise to $34,600 and student employees’ would rise to $36,500 by October 2024, constituting a salary hike of about 50% for the lowest paid workers.

The proposal would also increase child care reimbursements: members of both unions would receive $2,025 per semester (the same amount the UC offered in its Dec. 7 proposal). Academic student employees previously received $1,650 per semester.

The proposal would also cover insurance premiums for the children of researchers and academic student employees for the first time.

The tentative agreement comes one week after both parties agreed to facilitate discussions through a third-party mediator: Sacramento mayor Darrel Steinberg.

“This is a positive step forward for the University and for our students, and I am grateful for the progress we have made together,” said Michael V. Drake, president of the University of California in a UC Office of the President statement.

“Our members stood up to show the university that academic workers are vital to UC’s success,” said United Auto Workers President Ray Curry in a press release. “They deserve nothing less than a contract that reflects the important role they play and the reality of working in cities with extremely high costs of living.”

The four-union strike, which began on Nov. 14 and has canceled classes and interfered with research at UC Berkeley, will continue until a contract has been ratified, but for the time being, most picketing at UC Berkeley has been put on pause as finals wrapped up on Friday.

Two other unions representing 1,050 postdocs and 480 academic researchers at UC Berkeley have already returned to work after reaching a deal with the UC on Dec. 9.