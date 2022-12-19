As previously noted, East Bay Nosh spends the last week of every year announcing its editorial picks of the East Bay’s best in food and drinks. And this year, you’re invited to play along, with our first ever readers’ choice awards — a list of the region’s best drinking and dining, nominated by and voted on by you.

The poll will close at midnight on 12/23, and the final results will be announced every day between Dec. 26-30. Thanks in advance for your votes. I’m excited to see what spots win!

— Eve Batey

eve@eastbaynosh.org