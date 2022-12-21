The marina at twilight. Credit: David Abercrombie

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.

  • Alta Bates Summit nurses to strike starting on Christmas Eve (CBS News)
  • ‘We were ready’: California ShakeAlert warns 3 million ahead of Tuesday’s big quake in biggest test yet (Mercury News)
  • At Berkeley Law, a Debate Over Zionism, Free Speech and Campus Ideals (New York Times)
  • Cyclist still unconscious after Berkeley crash at Virginia, San Pablo (Berkeley Scanner)
  • What would it take to end homelessness in California? $8 billion a year for 12 years (East Bay Times)
  • Bay Area journalist resurfaces an unsolved homicide that Berkeley police first investigated in 1974 (Substack)
  • Rep. Skinner introduces bill to ensure availability of free menstrual products in all state buildings (East Bay Times)
  • Berkeley Apple Store targeted by thieves for second time in less than a week (CBS News)
  • Berkeley Law Receives $5.5M From Barry Tarlow’s Estate (Law.com)

