Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.
- Alta Bates Summit nurses to strike starting on Christmas Eve (CBS News)
- ‘We were ready’: California ShakeAlert warns 3 million ahead of Tuesday’s big quake in biggest test yet (Mercury News)
- At Berkeley Law, a Debate Over Zionism, Free Speech and Campus Ideals (New York Times)
- Cyclist still unconscious after Berkeley crash at Virginia, San Pablo (Berkeley Scanner)
- What would it take to end homelessness in California? $8 billion a year for 12 years (East Bay Times)
- Bay Area journalist resurfaces an unsolved homicide that Berkeley police first investigated in 1974 (Substack)
- Rep. Skinner introduces bill to ensure availability of free menstrual products in all state buildings (East Bay Times)
- Berkeley Apple Store targeted by thieves for second time in less than a week (CBS News)
- Berkeley Law Receives $5.5M From Barry Tarlow’s Estate (Law.com)