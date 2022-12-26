Adieu Godard. Credit: Thirdi.org

It’s time for my annual favorite films list … but this year, I need to get something off my chest first.

It was already apparent before pandemic that cinema-going was under threat from Netflix, Amazon and the rest. The pandemic accelerated the process, killed the movie-going experience, and forced many of the Luddites amongst us — including me — to adapt to streaming. Now that we’re in the weird late stages of the pandemic, it’s clear the old normal isn’t coming back: When Berkeley’s last standing commercial theater looks likely to be the Elmwood, something has clearly changed.

What, then, constitutes a “film” in this brave new world? Films are, generally, not even shot on film anymore — and when a digital story is available on any device, no matter how small, what does the experience of watching a film entail? Most importantly for my annual end-of-the-year retrospective, what now counts as a movie?

When I started writing for Berkeleyside in 2009, the answer was an easy one: Movies were for the big screen; anything else was (yuck, sneer) for television. Those rules are gone now, so I need to adjust my approach when preparing my “favorites” list. Admittedly, that change got underway last year, when I included Peter Jackson’s Beatles’ documentary Get Back on my favorites list – but the trend is only going to accelerate. My column isn’t likely to turn into a celebration of Netflix originals and Hallmark Christmas movies, but my old self-imposed standard (“I’m only going to review things that either appear in a cinema, or would appear in a cinema if not for the pandemic”) is no longer fit for purpose.

So without further ado here are my favorite, er, “visual experiences” of 2022.