In 2022, Berkeleyside brought readers a wide range of stories, but none more pressing than the housing crisis in Berkeley.
Whether affordable or market rate, downtown or on San Pablo, high-rise or low-rise, my neighborhood or your neighborhood, housing is an important issue in the city. We illustrated those stories and much more — including people, places and events — in photographs that show the life and times of Berkeley.
Many of the photos were shot by photojournalist Ximena Natera, who joined our staff in June, and Kelly Sullivan, who has been our go-to freelance photographer for many years. But some were shot by you — our readers.
Here are a few of the photos we chose to highlight. Click on the links in the captions to take you to the related stories and photo essays.
An emphasis on housing
Betty Gray moved from her second-story apartment into her new ground-floor home at the Stuart Street apartments in September 2022. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight
Kim Rogers poses with her grandchildren in her new affordable housing apartment at Berkeley Way that sits adjacent to the Hope Center, which opened to residents in September 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan