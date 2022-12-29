Sunset on Christmas Eve. Credit: Citizen reporter

  • Berkeley’s top cop faced internal accusations of misconduct as she rose through ranks (LA Times)
  • UC Berkeley housing at People’s Park could be halted after unusual court ruling (SF Chronicle)
  • Residents, firefighters hurt in Berkeley hills house fire (East Bay Times)
  • Man charged with arson after Berkeley trash bin fires (Berkeley Scanner)
  • Michael Lewis, at work on book, visited Sam Bankman-Fried at parents’ Palo Alto home (East Bay Times)
  • ‘A huge loss’: Chemistry professor emeritus Scott Lynn dies at 94 (Daily Cal)

