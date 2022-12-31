A fierce New Year’s Eve “atmospheric river” has delivered torrents of rain to Berkeley, causing the city’s roadways to turn into ponds and its trickling creeks to become rushing rivers. The atmospheric river is known as the Pineapple Express because it pulls moisture from the areas near the Hawaiian islands toward the West Coast.
The city is reporting flooding on Gilman, King, Second and Harrison streets and notes that water has pooled in many intersections, especially in West Berkeley. People are advised to stop traveling.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Berkeley, in effect through 5:45 p.m. Saturday in Alameda County, and a flood watch remains in effect through 10 p.m.
The service notes that flooding can continue through Saturday night, even after the rain ends. “Stream/creek levels will take longer to recede due to all the runoff from nearby higher terrain,” it says.
Berkeleyside readers shared photos of Codornices and Strawberry creeks surging and water rushing over the boardwalk of Jewel Lake.
The raised pathway to Jewel Lake in Tilden pic.twitter.com/sQpxk1M5dL— Tess Reiche (@TessReiche) December 31, 2022
Codornices Creek, Rose Garden pic.twitter.com/ThIvioYknL— Kieron (@kjslaughter) December 31, 2022
Vicente Creek pic.twitter.com/ZwyH5M6rh8— Andrew Bennett (@AndyFremder) December 31, 2022
Mini rivers on roads in south berkeley. pic.twitter.com/9tW3upUbcW— amol (@we_amol) January 1, 2023