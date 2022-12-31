A fierce New Year’s Eve “atmospheric river” has delivered torrents of rain to Berkeley, causing the city’s roadways to turn into ponds and its trickling creeks to become rushing rivers. The atmospheric river is known as the Pineapple Express because it pulls moisture from the areas near the Hawaiian islands toward the West Coast.

The city is reporting flooding on Gilman, King, Second and Harrison streets and notes that water has pooled in many intersections, especially in West Berkeley. People are advised to stop traveling.

Reminder that the streets west of Berkeley Transfer Station are still flooded:

💧 2nd street from Gilman to the Creek

💧 Harrison from 2nd to Eastshore Highway



Please use caution as you travel this evening. #flooding #traffic — City of Berkeley (@CityofBerkeley) January 1, 2023

See more The road in front of the Transfer Station West entrance is currently flooded and impassable. Please find an alternate route and avoid the area.



Thank you for your cooperation and stay safe!#flooding — City of Berkeley (@CityofBerkeley) January 1, 2023

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Berkeley, in effect through 5:45 p.m. Saturday in Alameda County, and a flood watch remains in effect through 10 p.m.

The service notes that flooding can continue through Saturday night, even after the rain ends. “Stream/creek levels will take longer to recede due to all the runoff from nearby higher terrain,” it says.

Berkeleyside readers shared photos of Codornices and Strawberry creeks surging and water rushing over the boardwalk of Jewel Lake.

Rode to Strawberry Creek on campus and in Strawberry Creek Park in Berkeley. Found out my rain pants no longer work. 😂 pic.twitter.com/aOyByB5nnt — Heather Bradley Ball 🚲 (@Hublovin) December 31, 2022

The raised pathway to Jewel Lake in Tilden pic.twitter.com/sQpxk1M5dL — Tess Reiche (@TessReiche) December 31, 2022

Codornices Creek, Rose Garden pic.twitter.com/ThIvioYknL — Kieron (@kjslaughter) December 31, 2022

Vicente Creek pic.twitter.com/ZwyH5M6rh8 — Andrew Bennett (@AndyFremder) December 31, 2022