Tuesday is the calm before the next big storm, according to the National Weather Service’s San Francisco Bay Area office.

An atmospheric river of moisture flowing from the tropics to California will bring heavy rainfall and winds ranging from 20 to 60 mph, likely causing widespread flooding and landslides. Other expected impacts include:

Downed trees

Scattered power outages

Property damage to structures and vehicles

Impassable roads

Heavy surf on the coast

Rain is expected to continue for at least 10 more days, increasing the threat of flooding and landslides due to the fact that the ground is already heavily saturated from December storms.

The monitoring station at Berkeley Lab recorded 14 inches of rain between October and the end of the year — about 33% more than normal. Credit: Berkeley Lab

Meteorologists and public safety officials are urging people to stay home if possible on Wednesday and Thursday when the storm is at its most intense and to spend Tuesday preparing.

A strong storm system is coming. Prepare.



City tips & resources:



Sign up for emergency alerts:

The storm over the weekend did not hit Berkeley as severely as it did other parts of the Bay, but the nearly 4 inches of rainfall still caused the city’s creeks to rise above their banks, water to pool in intersections, a handful of trees to topple or lose branches and nearly 1,500 people to briefly lose power.

Wednesday and Thursday’s rain and wind is expected to equal or exceed the New Year’s Eve storm. On Monday, the National Weather Service called it “truly a brutal system” with the potential to cause “loss of human life.”

Storm preparation

The city recommends residents protect their homes and businesses from flooding by clearing storm drains, cleaning gutters and downspouts.

Volunteers with Berkeley’s adopt-a-drain program have access to the city’s reflective vests and garbage bags; there are currently around 30 storm drain volunteers, with new applications still being screened, albeit slowly due to staff vacancies.

Volunteers with Berkeley's adopt-a-drain program can clear debris from storm drains in less than 5 minutes with a pair of gloves and a bucket.

Residents and businesses can call 311 (or 510-981-2489 after hours) to report storm-related issues “such as a clogged drain, culvert, inlet, or creek; a fallen tree or major limb; a malfunctioning traffic signal; or flooding that enters a travel lane.

Severe storms often cause flooding in intersections and roadways in Berkeley. If you encounter a flooded road while driving, the city wants you to “turn around, don’t drown.”

Berkeley residents can take up to 10 sandbags for free from the city’s Corporation Yard at 1326 Allston Way on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.