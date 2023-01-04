Flooding in West Berkeley after a storm before New Year’s Eve. Credit: Tracey Taylor

Power outages are ongoing at Berkeley schools and neighborhoods in Central Berkeley as the city prepares for a powerful winter storm forecasted to peak Wednesday night into Thursday with the potential for widespread flooding.

How’s the storm affecting your home and neighborhood? Send us photos or videos via our tips form

The power was out in two buildings at Berkeley High and Washington Elementary on Tuesday afternoon, BUSD spokesperson Trish McDermott confirmed, as well as an outage at Berkeley Technology Academy that was later restored. King Child Development Center and Emerson Elementary School are having problems with internet and phone lines.

“All schools will continue to operate on their normal schedule today,” Superintendent Enikia Ford Morthel said in a statement. “We will continue to update the BUSD community with any significant changes.”

An outage impacting about 1,700 PG&E customers in Central Berkeley at around 11 a.m. appeared to be mostly resolved by noon, but the outage was still impacting Berkeley High and some homes.

As a light drizzle and small gusts began to pick up in the city around 1 p.m., a resident said there were about 10 cars waiting in the pick-up line at a sandbag distribution center in West Berkeley. The line wrapped around three-and-half blocks the previous day, and a city worker told Berkeleyside the demand was higher than he could remember in over a decade.

The storm throughout Northern California is expected to be one of the most impactful in five years, and Gov. Gavin Newsom declared an emergency Wednesday afternoon for potential flooding, mudslides and power outages.

BART service is currently impacted on the Richmond-Millbrae line, and the agency is asking that passengers traveling south board Berryessa trains and transfer at MacArthur toward SFO. There’s also a 20-minute delay advisory systemwide because of wet weather. More information is available on BART’s alert webpage.

All East Bay Regional Park District areas are closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the storm, including Tilden, Wildcat Canyon and Sibley Volcanic Preserve.

The city is urging everyone to stay indoors as much as possible and avoid driving tonight. Residents can call 911 for downed power lines, and 311 to report clogged drains or fallen trees.

This is a developing story that will be updated as we receive more information.