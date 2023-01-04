Police in Berkeley are looking for Nancy Rutley Fenstermacher, 72, who is classified as an at-risk missing person due to her dementia.

According to a Berkeley police notice posted through Nixle, Fenstermacher is a white woman, 5 feet 7, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black pajamas with a flower pattern.

Her daughter told Berkeleyside that Fenstermacher walked out of her home near the North Berkeley BART station around midnight Tuesday.

Police said she is “fairly ambulatory has no problems moving around.”

If you think you’ve seen her, you can call BPD at 510-981-5900.