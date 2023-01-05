A car drives through a partially flooded street during an atmospheric river rainstorm on Jan. 4, 2023. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

This story was last updated at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5.

A powerful bomb cyclone winter storm has touched down in Berkeley, bringing down tree branches and knocking out power for thousands of residents.

How’s the storm affecting your home and neighborhood? Send us photos or videos via our tips form

A PG&E outage map showed large impacts in North Berkeley, the Berkeley Hills and parts of Southside Berkeley Wednesday evening, and Berkeley Fire Deputy Chief Keith May said wires were down throughout the city. Power was mostly restored by morning though some residents in the Berkeley Hills have been without power for over 12 hours.

A rain gauge in the Berkeley flats showed 1.55 inches of rain fell Wednesday, and .07 more between midnight and 8 a.m. Thursday. The city received more 90 calls for service Wednesday related to flooding and fallen trees and power lines, May said.

Thunder and lightning rolled in after midnight, striking in North and Central Berkeley, setting off car alarms and waking people as far as the Elmwood. One Berkeley resident described a lightning strike as “astonishingly bright and loud.” “[I] was reading in bed and there was a huge flash of light and simultaneous massive CRACK noise,” they wrote on social media. “The power clicked off and on and then the building fire alarm went off.”

As of 6:30 p.m. Codornices Creek had risen over a foot, according to a gauge at 10th Street in Albany, spiking again between 10:45 p.m. and 1:15 a.m., before returning toward normal in the wee hours. The heavy rain and winds were expected to continue until about 10 a.m. Thursday, when it’s expected to calm.

Even before the heavy rains rolled in, the power cut out in two buildings at Berkeley High and Washington Elementary on Tuesday afternoon, BUSD spokesperson Trish McDermott confirmed, as well as an outage at Berkeley Technology Academy. Schools continued operating on their normal schedule, and all schools and programs will remain open Thursday.

Savina Bablo battles the wind while walking down the street with her children in downtown Berkeley on Jan. 4, 2023. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

An outage impacting about 1,700 PG&E customers in Central Berkeley at around 11 a.m. Wednesday appeared to be mostly resolved by noon.

As a light drizzle and small gusts began to pick up in the city around 1 p.m., a resident said there were about 10 cars waiting in the pick-up line at a sandbag distribution center in West Berkeley. The line wrapped around three-and-half blocks the previous day, and a city worker told Berkeleyside the demand was higher than he could remember in over a decade. Between Tuesday and Wednesday the city gave out 2,330 bags of sand.

BART service was impacted on the Richmond-Millbrae line, and the agency asked that passengers traveling south board Berryessa trains and transfer at MacArthur toward SFO. There was a 20-minute delay advisory systemwide because of wet weather. More information is available on BART’s alert webpage.

All East Bay Regional Park District areas are closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the storm, including Tilden, Wildcat Canyon and Sibley Volcanic Preserve.

The city is urging everyone to stay indoors as much as possible and avoid driving during the storm. Residents can call 911 for downed power lines, and 311 to report clogged drains or fallen trees.

Areas especially susceptible to flooding include low-lying parts of the city in West Berkeley and anywhere near a creek or other waterway. Here’s a map of low-lying areas, and here’s a map of all the creeks in Berkeley and Alameda County.

The danger of landslides is highest in steeper parts of the city where soils are already saturated with water.

City of Berkeley sewer crews clear a drain at Channing and Piedmont Avenue, Jan. 4, 2023. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

City of Berkeley sewer crews clear a drain at Hearst Avenue and Milvia Street, Jan. 4, 2023. Credit: Kelly Sullivan



A passer-by checks water levels in the rushing Strawberry Creek on the UC Berkeley campus on Jan. 4, 2023. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

This story was first published on Wednesday, Jan. 4. It is a developing story. Check back for updates.