Joe Joe the dog walks past a broken umbrella at the Berkeley Marina. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.

  • Yogananda Pittman, UCPD’s new chief of police, signed off on Jan. 6 protest permits for five organizations that served as proxies for Stop the Steal (BuzzFeed News)
  • Plan to shift Berkeley crisis calls from police to SCU nears launch (Berkeley Scanner)
  • Berkeley shop helped spur outdoor retail boom (SF Chronicle)
  • Backers set to defend new Alameda County D.A. (SF Chronicle)
  • ‘An exclamation point in history’: First Black woman, Latina take helm of Alameda County DA, sheriff’s offices (East Bay Times)
  • UC Berkeley will teach psychedelic guides how to facilitate ‘shrooms,’ hallucinogenic drugs (East Bay Times)
  • Berkeley Lab Scientists Develop a Cool New Method of Refrigeration (Berkeley Lab)

Berkeleyside staff

editors@berkeleyside.org

Berkeleyside is Berkeley, California’s independently-owned local news site. Learn more about the Berkeleyside team. Questions?...