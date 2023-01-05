Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.
- Yogananda Pittman, UCPD’s new chief of police, signed off on Jan. 6 protest permits for five organizations that served as proxies for Stop the Steal (BuzzFeed News)
- Plan to shift Berkeley crisis calls from police to SCU nears launch (Berkeley Scanner)
- Berkeley shop helped spur outdoor retail boom (SF Chronicle)
- Backers set to defend new Alameda County D.A. (SF Chronicle)
- ‘An exclamation point in history’: First Black woman, Latina take helm of Alameda County DA, sheriff’s offices (East Bay Times)
- UC Berkeley will teach psychedelic guides how to facilitate ‘shrooms,’ hallucinogenic drugs (East Bay Times)
- Berkeley Lab Scientists Develop a Cool New Method of Refrigeration (Berkeley Lab)