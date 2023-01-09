Flooding at Ninth and Allston Monday morning. Credit: Tracey Taylor

A windy, stormy weekend delivered nearly 3 more inches of rain to already waterlogged Berkeley this weekend (including 2 inches since midnight Sunday), knocking out power for more than 2,700 households and again flooding basements and city streets.

Water levels rose through the night on Codornices Creek, peaking at nearly two-and-a-half feet above normal at 5:45 a.m. Monday. The backed-up creek flooded the intersection of Harrison and Second streets, with most flooding concentrated in West Berkeley.

Surging waters on Vicente Creek.

Rain remains in the forecast for the next 10 days, including a possibility of thunder, adding to the 9-10 inches the city has received since Dec. 30. That much rain within a 10-day timeframe is expected just once every 25 years in Berkeley, according to NOAA precipitation frequency estimates.

Even without counting the heavy rainfall Monday morning, a monitoring station at Berkeley Lab has received 18 inches of rain since October — 49% above normal for this time of year.

Berkeley’s emergency operations center is open, and storm patrols have been mobilized to fix storm-related problems, from clearing catch basins and storm drains to clearing debris, said Leah Greenbaum, the city of Berkeley’s emergency services coordinator.

There have not been any reports of storm-related injuries in Berkeley, but ongoing and repeated power outages have challenged residents as temperatures dipped into the 40s. One woman needed to feed cold formula to her infant granddaughter last week, and another woman, who is paralyzed, had her air mattress deflate in the middle of the night. A man told Berkeleyside late Sunday night that he’d lost power four times in five days.

Berkeley Fire has responded to 20-30 emergency calls related to the storm since Saturday afternoon, with half related to downed trees and the other half to powerlines. The city has also received 14 calls reporting broken branches and 7 reporting downed trees, though no property damage has been reported, Greenbaum said. Public works has received 26 storm-related calls, mostly reporting localized flooding caused by clogged storm drains around West Berkeley.

Berkeley has been directing people looking for emergency shelter to the North Berkeley Senior Center at 1901 Hearst Ave. Protesters on Sunday called for more shelter beds in the city.

See more Small protest outside Old City Hall today, calling for more emergency shelter beds during the winter storm in Berkeley. pic.twitter.com/TQyWWiPDkC — Supriya Yelimeli (@SupriyaYelimeli) January 9, 2023

Flood watches and wind advisories remain in place through Tuesday afternoon and a more severe flood warning through 4 p.m. Monday. If you encounter a flooded road while driving, the city wants you to “turn around, don’t drown.”



BART has been running trains at slower speeds due to wet weather, and riders have been instructed to anticipate 20-minute delays.

Some regional parks along the bay shoreline reopened Jan. 6, including McLaughlin Eastshore State Park. Most parks, however — including Tilden — remain closed until further notice while storm damage is assessed. “Recent storms have caused significant flooding, mudslides, and downed trees,” according to the East Bay Regional Parks District.

In response to winter storms and flooding, President Biden has issued an emergency declaration, which would allow FEMA to coordinate disaster relief efforts in 17 California counties. Alameda County was not included in the declaration.