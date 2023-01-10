“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures.

Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.

Thanks to a savvy commenter for the tip that San Lorenzo-based Brewja (“brew-ha”) Coffee has opened a cafe in downtown Oakland. Drinks and bites are Mexican-inflected, from the chorizo toast and jalapeno-cheddar scones to the horchata coffee, mazapan lattes and Mexican mochas. Brewja Coffee, 409 14th St. (between Franklin Street and Broadway), Oakland

Combining two of the Bay’s favorites — vegan and Puerto Rican cuisines — into one luscious plate of plant-based pasteles, Casa Borinquena is now open in North Oakland. The pop-up’s brick-and-mortar has been long awaited — delays abounded, as they so often do — but chef Lulu’s rotating menu of savory, vegan specialties such as bori fries, rellenos de papa, tostones and maduros is now available for delivery or pick-up from her very own Oakland restaurant. Hours are dinner Wed.-Sat. for now as the eatery gets up to speed. Casa Borinquena, 6211 Shattuck Ave. (between 62nd and 63rd streets), Oakland

San Francisco-based Kitava has opened its second location in the former Hog’s Apothecary/Magpie space in North Oakland, giving Temescal a new option for flavorful, modern California cuisine. The approachable, light-filled dining room on 40th has been refreshed, with welcoming, crisp, clean lines to match the “clean-casual” dining on the plate.

Kitava’s dishes — snacks, small plates, bowls and desserts made with fresh, reportedly sustainable ingredients — are built by founders Jeff Nobbs and Bryan Tublin to accommodate many diets, and notably contain no gluten, dairy, soy, peanuts, refined sugars or seed oils. A grand opening is set for this weekend. (Note to fans: The Kitava pop-up partnership with Buck Wild Brewing in Jack London Square came to a friendly end in December to accommodate the big move; look for Canasta Kitchen nibbles at the gluten-free brewery going forward.) Kitava Kitchen, 375 40th St. (at Opal Street), Oakland