The East Bay Regional Park District is asking residents to avoid visiting local parks like Tilden that remain closed due to the ongoing atmospheric rivers that continue to bring widespread flooding, mudslides, landslides, and gusty winds to the Bay Area.

According to the National Weather Service, the current storm will continue until at least next Thursday, Jan. 19. There’s currently a flood watch and wind advisory until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Only regional parks along the bay shoreline and the delta had reopened as of Monday. All other parks remained closed, including Tilden, Anthony Chabot, Huckleberry, Leona Canyon, Reinhardt Redwoods, Sibley and Temescal. The park district is keeping an updated list of all park closures due to debris, poor water conditions (Temescal), and other hazards caused by the storm.

The park district also has a calendar of events where visitors can keep track of cancellations and postponements.

Officials warn that public safety personnel and equipment may not be able to respond to emergencies or access closed parks or park areas due to road and trail conditions during the storm. Anyone entering any regional parks when closed is subject to citation or arrest.

The full list of EBRPD park closures can be viewed here.