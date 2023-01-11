Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.
- UC Berkeley law school dean offers take on Supreme Court rulings in new book (SF Chronicle)
- FEMA sent ‘unintelligible’ disaster relief application information made by Berkeley firm to Alaska Natives impacted by Typhoon Merbok (KYUK)
- Berkeley man takes plea deal, 27-year prison term in fatal shooting (East Bay Times)
- Berkeley woman charged with trying to kill police officer (Berkeley Scanner)
- Robbers strike man, break his leg in Berkeley carjacking (Berkeley Scanner)
- Herb Permillion, Berkeley typewriter repair wizard featured in acclaimed documentary, dies at 79 (SF Chronicle)
- ‘Warm, kind, intellectually brilliant’: Mathematician Martin Davis dies at 94 (Daily Cal)
- Berkeley Lab researchers say ‘ionocaloric cooling’ is a sustainable alternative to refrigerants (Daily Cal)
- Trinity College in Dublin to look at relabeling library named after George Berkeley (Irish Examiner)
- Berkeley’s Peggy Orenstein shares lessons learned from knitting in latest book (East Bay Times)