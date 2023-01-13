As heavy rainfall continues to pummel the state, Berkeley residents are feeling the effects of the deluge.

We tracked the calls for service made by Berkeley residents to the city’s non-emergency 311 number for issues relating to the storm.

Since Dec. 25, the city has received 400 calls for service related to sewer issues, downed trees and tree branches and other storm-related problems like flooding, according to data from the city’s Open Data Portal.

Predictably, days with the most rainfall and strongest winds were accompanied by the most calls for service.

Gusts of 10 to 15 miles per hour on Jan. 4 brought a spike in calls for downed trees and branches throughout the the city: There were 77 calls for service related to the storm on Jan. 4 alone. On Jan. 9, 2 inches of rainfall meant more calls for service, too.