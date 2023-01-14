A human skeleton was found this week inside an unused building on UC Berkeley’s Clark Kerr Campus, authorities said.

UC police learned about the remains on Tuesday, and are now investigating along with the Alameda County Coroner’s Office. An alert about the discovery was sent to students on Friday.

Investigators have not determined how the person died and do not know how long the “skeletonized” remains have been at the building, according to a UC police statement that was provided by university spokesperson Janet Gilmore.

Authorities also have not said if they know the person’s age or gender, but they noted UC Berkeley does not have any outstanding cases of missing persons.

“We understand that there are many questions and we anticipate that the coroner’s report will provide additional information,” police wrote in the statement.

The Clark Kerr Campus south of UC Berkeley is home to a residence hall complex and event space. The building where the remains were found has not been occupied for “many years,” authorities said.

KTVU reported the remains were found in the campus’ Building 21, a graffiti-covered structure near the southeast corner of the property. UC Berkeley plans to demolish the building, which was constructed in 1928 and is not seismically safe.