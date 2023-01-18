Berkeley fire officials are still investigating a Tuesday fire at the Bayer lab in West Berkeley that hospitalized two contractors.

Firefighters responded to Bayer at 800 Dwight Way shortly after 11 a.m. and located two workers with burns on the second floor of the building, according to Asst. Chief Keith May.

Both contractors from Oakland-based Anderson Flooring were taken to a hospital.

May said the fire started in a single room and didn’t spread to any nearby areas. Fire extinguishers in the area activated when the fire began, he added.

Firefighters are still working with Bayer to determine the cause of the blaze as of Wednesday.

Featured photo credit John Metcalfe