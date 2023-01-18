Sunset in Berkeley Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Credit: Fred Werner

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.

  • Bay Area regulators look to impose sweeping ban on new natural gas water heaters, furnaces (SF Chronicle)
  • People’s Park protest will cost UC Berkeley millions (East Bay Times)
  • Family homes of Berkeley Law students targeted by conservative media group (J. The Jewish News of California)
  • Siblings launch fundraiser, plan memorial for Reemajah Pollard (Berkeley Scanner)
  • Berkeley Lab researchers use machine learning to shed light on long COVID symptoms (Berkeley Lab)
  • Community college enrollment proves difficult to navigate for Berkeley High students (Berkeley High Jacket)
  • Cal announces Nike partnership, veers away from 10-year Under Armour deal (Daily Cal)

