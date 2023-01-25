Birds-of-paradise, a drought-tolerant plant, seen in Berkeley. Credit: Staci Prado

  • UC Berkeley settles lawsuit with former cheerleader (SF Chronicle)
  • COVID infections slow down in Bay Area (SF Chronicle)
  • Remembering Chris Castle, mechanic and audiophile (Berkeley Scanner)
  • Family plans memorial for Berkeley woman burned in fire (Berkeley Scanner)
  • Berkeley school district to adopt new K-3 science curriculum (Daily Cal)
  • A message from UC Berkeley to students about the California mass shootings (Berkeley News)
  • Charts show UC admissions rates for every California public high school (SF Chronicle)
  • Berkeley author Peggy Orenstein’s tale ‘Unraveling’ may leave you in stitches (SF Chronicle)
  • Urban Ore worried the pandemic would be its end, but then sales surged (SF Chronicle)
  • Bay Area lawmakers urge state for more transit funding (SF Chronicle)

