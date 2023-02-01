Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.
- UC Berkeley fires swim coach Teri McKeever (East Bay Times)
- Alameda County DA Pamela Price is reopening eight police killings (SF Chronicle)
- To afford historic labor contract, UC considers cutting TAs, graduate student admissions (LA Times)
- Understaffed campus Disabled Students’ Program faces increasing student needs (Daily Cal)
- Heavy rainstorms in Berkeley revitalize campus flora, fauna (Daily Cal)
- Mural unveiled in South Berkeley as part of ‘beautification’ efforts (Daily Cal)
- Teachers at BHS grapple with rising healthcare costs (Berkeley High Jacket)
- BUSD admin, staff respond to COVID-19 cases at BHS (Berkeley High Jacket)
- Pacific School of Religion announces $3.5M Gift for Ethics Chair (PR Newswire)
- Berkeley, a Look Back: Westside library branch plans finalized in 1923 (East Bay Times)