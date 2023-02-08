Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.
- UC Berkeley’s Moses Hall is unnamed; its namesake held racist beliefs (Berkeley News)
- A Bay Area city with exorbitant parking fees — and more citations than people — tries ticket reform (Mercury News)
- Police use fake date to snag home-invasion suspects (Berkeley Scanner)
- An Oral History of First They Came for the Homeless and the Here There Camp (Berkeley, 94700)
- Remembering The Rainbow Sign: The Short But Powerful Reign of Berkeley’s 1970s Black Cultural Center (KQED)
- Nobel-winning Polish poet Czeslaw Milosz did best work in Berkeley (SF Chronicle)
- Visit to the vault: UC Berkeley’s film collection is vast and rare (Berkeley News)