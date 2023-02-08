Wildcat Creek on Jan. 22. Credit: Ron Rothbart

  • UC Berkeley’s Moses Hall is unnamed; its namesake held racist beliefs (Berkeley News)
  • A Bay Area city with exorbitant parking fees — and more citations than people — tries ticket reform (Mercury News)
  • Police use fake date to snag home-invasion suspects (Berkeley Scanner)
  • An Oral History of First They Came for the Homeless and the Here There Camp (Berkeley, 94700)
  • Remembering The Rainbow Sign: The Short But Powerful Reign of Berkeley’s 1970s Black Cultural Center (KQED)
  • Nobel-winning Polish poet Czeslaw Milosz did best work in Berkeley (SF Chronicle)
  • Visit to the vault: UC Berkeley’s film collection is vast and rare (Berkeley News)

