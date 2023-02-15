Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.
- 10 employees leave Berkeley REI (Daily Cal)
- Tom Luddy, Bay Area film impresario and Telluride Film Festival co-founder, dies at 79 (SF Chronicle)
- Cal professor wonders if China shot down UC Berkeley weather balloon in Tibet (Twitter)
- Running the trains while helping those in need: BART takes on the Bay Area homelessness crisis (East Bay Times)
- Bayer fire cause still unknown but records reveal new details (Berkeley Scanner)
- Berkeley Man Gets Four Years Prison for Selling Fentanyl and Meth to Undercover Agent In Tenderloin (SFist)
- 2 Berkeley elementary schools selected for CA Distinguished Schools Award (Daily Cal)
- ‘A definite boundary’: UC Berkeley and BHS relationship leaves room for growth (Berkeley High Jacket)