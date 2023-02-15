Two egrets seen on the north side of Berkeley’s McLaughlin Eastshore State Park on Jan. 31, 2023. Credit: Jesse Cortes

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.

  • 10 employees leave Berkeley REI (Daily Cal)
  • Tom Luddy, Bay Area film impresario and Telluride Film Festival co-founder, dies at 79 (SF Chronicle)
  • Cal professor wonders if China shot down UC Berkeley weather balloon in Tibet (Twitter)
  • Running the trains while helping those in need: BART takes on the Bay Area homelessness crisis (East Bay Times)
  • Bayer fire cause still unknown but records reveal new details (Berkeley Scanner)
  • Berkeley Man Gets Four Years Prison for Selling Fentanyl and Meth to Undercover Agent In Tenderloin (SFist)
  • 2 Berkeley elementary schools selected for CA Distinguished Schools Award (Daily Cal)
  • ‘A definite boundary’: UC Berkeley and BHS relationship leaves room for growth (Berkeley High Jacket)

Berkeleyside staff

editors@berkeleyside.org

Berkeleyside is Berkeley, California’s independently-owned local news site. Learn more about the Berkeleyside team. Questions?...