Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.
- UC Berkeley student senate sinks resolution to treat anti-Zionism as antisemitism (Daily Cal)
- Bayer lays off 55 at Berkeley, California, campus (Fierce Pharma)
- ‘Could this be it?’: UC Berkeley professor recalls stomach-churning plunge on United Airlines flight to SFO (SF Chronicle)
- Berkeley police arrest 12-year-olds linked to stolen car (Berkeley Scanner)
- Why BART might raise ridership fares (SF Chronicle)
- Animal rights protesters project images of dying pigs at San Francisco Costco (CBS)
- BAMPFA Makes Three Major Curatorial Hires, Including Margot Norton as Chief Curator (ARTnews)
- In Ukraine, Berkeley experts are shaping the legal fight against war crimes (Berkeley News)
- Pacific School of Religion continues rising enrollment trend while maintaining diversity (Pacific School of Religion)