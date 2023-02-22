A UC Berkeley student was charged last week with assaulting and raping his former girlfriend inside a common room of her Southside sorority.

Ivan Andres Gonzalez, 20, came to the woman’s sorority on Warring Street early in the morning of Feb. 15 and demanded she let him stay there for the night, according to court papers and a police report.

She let him into a common room and told him he could sleep there. Berkeley police said he later barricaded the doors with a sofa, strangled her and sexually assaulted her.

She was able to flee the room afterward, authorities say. The man chased her and caught up with her elsewhere in the house, according to court records.

The woman’s housemates, who had been awakened by her screams for help, found Gonzalez on top of her, according to court records. At 4:55 a.m., they called police and held him down until police arrived and arrested him, BPD said.

Police said they found Gonzalez in possession of .27 grams of methamphetamine.

Gonzalez was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office on Feb. 16 with domestic violence battery, rape and false imprisonment. The charges were first reported by the Berkeley Scanner.

Gonzalez told police there had been “violence” between them in the past.

Court papers say Gonzalez lived at the Pi Lambda Phi fraternity house on Channing Way.

Neither the Cal chapter of Pi Lambda Phi nor its national headquarters have responded to Berkeleyside’s request for comment.

UC Berkeley spokesperson Adam Ratliff confirmed that Gonzalez is a current UC Berkeley junior as of spring 2023.

Featured photo: Kelly Sullivan