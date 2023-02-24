Snow covers a sign for Tilden Regional Park and blankets the ground.
Snow covers a sign for Tilden Regional Park in the Berkeley Hills on the morning of Friday, Feb. 24. Credit: @Connorstp

The Berkeley Hills are looking downright alpine Friday morning.

A cold winter storm that has dusted higher elevations of the Bay Area this week had dumped three inches of snow on Grizzly Peak as of mid-morning, National Weather Service Meteorologist Sarah McCorkle said.

Photos shared on social media showed the rare sight of snow covering trees and blanketing the ground in Tilden Regional Park and along Grizzly Peak Boulevard.

Temperatures were in the mid-30s in the hills Friday morning, McCorkle said, and would warm up as the day goes on and precipitation tapers off.

Officials from the Berkeley police and fire departments, as well as the East Bay Regional Parks District, did not immediately respond to inquiries asking about disruptions caused by the snowfall.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Staff writer Iris Kwok contributed reporting.

Nico Savidge joined Berkeleyside in 2021 as a senior reporter covering city hall. Born and raised in Berkeley, he got his start in journalism at Youth Radio as a high-schooler in the mid-2000s. Since then,...