Snow covers a sign for Tilden Regional Park in the Berkeley Hills on the morning of Friday, Feb. 24. Credit: @Connorstp

The Berkeley Hills are looking downright alpine Friday morning.

A cold winter storm that has dusted higher elevations of the Bay Area this week had dumped three inches of snow on Grizzly Peak as of mid-morning, National Weather Service Meteorologist Sarah McCorkle said.

Photos shared on social media showed the rare sight of snow covering trees and blanketing the ground in Tilden Regional Park and along Grizzly Peak Boulevard.

Temperatures were in the mid-30s in the hills Friday morning, McCorkle said, and would warm up as the day goes on and precipitation tapers off.

Officials from the Berkeley police and fire departments, as well as the East Bay Regional Parks District, did not immediately respond to inquiries asking about disruptions caused by the snowfall.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Staff writer Iris Kwok contributed reporting.

See more It’s a *snowy* mess in the Berkeley hills! Cars getting stuck and spinning out along Grizzly Peak Blvd. Listen to @KCBSRadio for live reports and the latest commute conditions. https://t.co/WQRArDjwKb pic.twitter.com/mfvJOd494i — Matt Bigler (@mattbiglerradio) February 24, 2023

See more Wow: this is on Grizzly Peak, along the #Berkeley/#Oakland border. Rare accumulating snow!! Looks like Tahoe in the East Bay hills. Video from @berkeleypolice via @QuanKCBSradio. @KCBSRadio pic.twitter.com/8tuIsQYXvQ — Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) February 24, 2023