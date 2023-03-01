Hail falls in Southwest Berkeley Monday evening. Credit: Jasmin Levitch

  • Will a public bank prove recession-proof for East Bay cities? (East Bay Times)
  • Man confesses to clifftop fight that caused former Cal student’s fatal plunge (Mercury News)
  • Fire at Berkeley liquor store causes $150,000 in damage (Berkeley Scanner)
  • 61-year-old man charged with Berkeley ‘hot prowl’ burglary series (Berkeley Scanner)
  • Senate hopefuls mostly unified on Ukraine aid (SF Chronicle)
  • Bay Area mayors endorse Lee for Senate (SF Chronicle)
  • Berkeley’s ‘so-called’ chess club brings community together (Daily Cal)
  • Famed Bay Area Chicana artist Amalia Mesa-Bains gets first retrospective show in Berkeley (East Bay Times)
  • IRS delays tax deadline for Bay Area, but California hasn’t followed: What should you do? (East Bay Times)
  • Larry Hunt, S.F.’s ‘Bucket Man’ of Market Street who played drums on Cal campus, dead at 64 (SF Chronicle)
  • Record number of California residents apply to UC Berkeley (Berkeley News)
  • 3 UC Berkeley researchers receive awards for outstanding chemistry research (Daily Cal)
