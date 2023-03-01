Ben Casillas Jr. with his family. Courtesy: Family

A contractor injured last month in a fire at the Bayer Pharmaceuticals lab in West Berkeley died Monday.

Ben Casillas Jr., 38, suffered third-degree burns on 80% of his body Jan. 17 while installing flooring at the pharmaceutical company, according to a GoFundMe page created shortly after the incident. He was the sole provider for his wife and two children, aged 12 and 9.

The San Francisco Office of Vital Records confirmed the San Joaquin County man’s death Wednesday morning after The Berkeley Scanner reported the death Tuesday. Authorities have notified his next of kin.

Another flooring contractor, Saul Sanchez, also suffered severe burns while attempting to rescue Casillas from the blaze. A GoFundMe page for Sanchez had raised almost $40,000 by Wednesday morning, while Casillas’ fundraiser had received over $90,000.

The cause of the Bayer fire is still under investigation, Asst. Chief Keith May said this week.

First responders arrived at the Bayer facility at 800 Dwight Way around 11 a.m. Jan. 17. Firefighters found the two contractors for Anderson Commercial Flooring on the second floor of one of the lab’s buildings, May said at the time.

Fire crews extinguished the fire, which remained contained in the room where it started, while paramedics rushed Casillas and Sanchez to a hospital.

The building’s fire extinguishers successfully activated during the incident, May said.

A Cal/OSHA investigation remains open and lists the incident as an accident.

Joe Christophe, president of Anderson Commercial Flooring, posted on LinkedIn the week after the fire, asking followers to support the GoFundMe campaigns. He described Casillas and Sanchez as “exceptional human beings” and “masters at their craft.”

Casillas, according to his GoFundMe, began working at Anderson Commercial Flooring in 2004, when he was 19. He was promoted to foreman the month before the fire, in December 2022.

Neither Bayer Pharmaceuticals nor Anderson Commercial Flooring returned requests for comment on this article.