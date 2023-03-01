After a man set himself on fire on Sproul Plaza, the flames were put out with a fire extinguisher Wednesday afternoon. This photo is a still from a video submitted to Berkeleyside.

A man in his early 20s set himself on fire around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on Sproul Plaza, police and fire officials said.

He sustained second- and third-degree burns on much of his body and was taken to the trauma center at Oakland’s Highland Hospital, according to the Berkeley Fire Department.

One bystander who tried to put the fire out was taken to another facility for “minor burns,” Assistant Fire Chief Keith May said. Another bystander who came to the man’s aid was also treated and released at the scene.

A video shared with Berkeleyside showed the fire being put out by a man with a fire extinguisher.

The University of California Police Department is investigating the incident, May said.