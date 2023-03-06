Sproul Plaza on the UC Berkeley campus. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

A man who set himself on fire in Sproul Plaza last week has died, the San Francisco Medical Examiner confirmed Monday.

The medical examiner’s office said Chet Bohrer, 42, was from Salt Lake County, Utah, and his family has been notified.

The office didn’t release any information about his cause of death or confirm if he died at a medical facility in San Francisco. The Berkeley Scanner first reported his death.

Witnesses rushed to put out the flames after seeing the man set himself on fire in the crowded plaza on Wednesday. Dozens of students and bystanders were present when it happened.

Berkeley Fire said Bohrer sustained second-and third-degree burns over much of his body and was initially taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland.

One woman who was helping put out the flames was taken to a different medical facility for minor burns, and another bystander who helped the man was treated for burns at the scene.

UC Berkeley police are investigating what happened. Berkeley’s police and fire departments and Berkeley Mental Health responded to the scene.