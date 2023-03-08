Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.
- Berkeley residents in ‘soft-story’ buildings can soon apply for grants to retrofit their homes (San Francisco Chronicle)
- Gov. Newsom is blasting CEQA. What is it and why does it matter? (Mercury News)
- UC Berkeley is taking additional steps beyond Teri McKeever firing (Orange County Register)
- UC erects fence around Berkeley residence of UC president (Daily Cal)
- Man pistol-whipped during South Berkeley robbery (Berkeley Scanner)
- BUSD to Berkeley parents: Email threats were not credible (Berkeley Scanner)
- Berkeley man charged with misdemeanors for allegedly harassing 15-year-old girls (East Bay Times)
- Berkeley climate tech startup getting a big boost from Inflation Reduction Act (Politico)
- California’s storms having unusual effect on S.F. Bay, weather service says (SF Chronicle)
- South African multidisciplinary artist William Kentridge is preparing an artistic visit to Berkeley (SF Chronicle)
- The history of BHS’s current Small Learning Communities (Berkeley High Jacket)
- Bridge program provides support for post-Berkeley High options (Berkeley High Jacket)
- BHS students perform community stories in ‘Our Monologues’ (Berkeley High Jacket)
- Losing track of (geologic) time at the UC Museum of Paleontology (Berkeley News)