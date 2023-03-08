A hawk soars over the Campanile on Feb. 26. Credit: Jesse Cortes

  • Berkeley residents in ‘soft-story’ buildings can soon apply for grants to retrofit their homes (San Francisco Chronicle)
  • Gov. Newsom is blasting CEQA. What is it and why does it matter? (Mercury News)
  • UC Berkeley is taking additional steps beyond Teri McKeever firing (Orange County Register)
  • UC erects fence around Berkeley residence of UC president (Daily Cal)
  • Man pistol-whipped during South Berkeley robbery (Berkeley Scanner)
  • BUSD to Berkeley parents: Email threats were not credible (Berkeley Scanner)
  • Berkeley man charged with misdemeanors for allegedly harassing 15-year-old girls (East Bay Times)
  • Berkeley climate tech startup getting a big boost from Inflation Reduction Act (Politico)
  • California’s storms having unusual effect on S.F. Bay, weather service says (SF Chronicle)
  • South African multidisciplinary artist William Kentridge is preparing an artistic visit to Berkeley (SF Chronicle)
  • The history of BHS’s current Small Learning Communities (Berkeley High Jacket)
  • Bridge program provides support for post-Berkeley High options (Berkeley High Jacket)
  • BHS students perform community stories in ‘Our Monologues’ (Berkeley High Jacket)
  • Losing track of (geologic) time at the UC Museum of Paleontology (Berkeley News)
