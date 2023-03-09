It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure in this weekly report.

Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.

Pie Society

As Nosh reported last week, chef Angela Pinkerton has announced that Berkeley commercial kitchen pie shop Pie Society is saying good-pie after three years. This will be the bakery’s final month, and there will be limited hours and walk-up sales after that until April 22. Nosh usually reports on shutterings nearer to or after their closing date, but so many folks were comforted during the pandemic by these pies — the key lime, the fig, the insert-your-favorite here — that we wanted to provide the area with a little extra heads-up. Pie Society is at 2533 Seventh St. in Berkeley, through April 22, 2023.

Purple Kow Center Street

Don’t worry Berkeley boba and snack fans — Purple Kow’s long-awaited new Channing Street location will open Mar. 13 at the base of The Den student apartment complex near campus. In the meantime, yes, it’s true, the Center Street location in Berkeley permanently closed last week after 10 years, helpfully confirmed to Nosh by the good people at Top Dog next door (thank you!). Purple Kow Center Street was at 2164 Center St. in Berkeley.