The Berkeley Police Department, February 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

A man was shot in the head while driving in South Berkeley Sunday morning, police said.

The victim was driving near Shattuck Avenue and Oregon Street when the shooter pulled up next to him and fired, said Officer Byron White, a spokesperson for the Berkeley Police Department.

Witnesses described the shooter as a man between 35 and 40 years old, wearing a beard and a white T-shirt, driving a gold four-door vehicle, White said.

The victim walked into Alta Bates Summit Medical Center around 5:44 a.m., White said. The victim was later moved to Highland Hospital’s trauma center in Oakland, where he is listed in stable condition.

There had been two reported instances of shots fired earlier this year, one on Jan. 3 and the other on Feb. 15, but this was the first shooting in the city this year with injuries.

Police asked anyone with information on the shooting to call their homicide unit at 510-981-5741.