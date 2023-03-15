The San Pablo Park playground became a neighborhood waterpark on Friday, March 10, 2023. Credit: Citizen reporter

  • City files notice of violation against Berkeley’s ‘so-called’ chess club (Daily Cal)
  • Berkeley students caught faking names, gaming Big Give fundraiser (SFGATE)
  • A noisy fight over student parties amplifies California housing crisis (Politico)
  • Black director with roots in Berkeley faces cutbacks, death threats as head of Oregon Shakespeare Festival (SF Chronicle)
  • U.S. Senate confirms Berkeley lawyer as top prosecutor (SF Chronicle)
  • Could the Bay Area lose BART? (SF Chronicle)
  • Vote could ban selling some gas appliances in Bay Area (SF Chronicle)
  • AI lectures at Berkeley to explore possibilities, implications of ChatGPT (Berkeley News)
  • First-ever Nowruz Market was held in Berkeley last weekend (East Bay Times)
